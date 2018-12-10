By Trend

Possible agreement on Caspian Sea safety framework can boost safety in its basin, Deputy head of Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization, Hadi Haghshenas told Trend, as the protocol meeting on Caspian Sea maritime safety has kicked off in Tehran, with participation of Iran, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan.

"This is the 4th meeting. The third meeting was held in Tehran as well, and the first two - in Turkmenistan," he said.

"The protocol is based on the maritime conventions, since the Caspian Sea is a closed sea, the sea conventions do not cover it, and therefore the five coastal countries must formulate laws together and on an agreed basis, which is why these meetings are formed," he said.

"The International Maritime Organization has approved over fifty conventions and protocols in three areas of safety, attention to vessels traffic safety and marine environmental protection, but these conventions are required in open waters for vessels and ships,” Haghshenas explained.

He stressed that if the agreement is reached and the Caspian Sea safety framework is approved, the result will be the promotion of the safety of the Caspian Sea.

“Naturally, some of the laws and international conventions can be implemented in the Caspian Sea, if all five countries agreed upon them,” he said.

