Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Salome Zurabishvili on her election as president of Georgia.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on the occasion of your election as president of Georgia,” President Aliyev said.

“Azerbaijan and Georgia are bound together by traditional relations of friendship and good neighborliness,” he added. “I believe that we will keep making joint efforts to strengthen our strategic partnership based on mutual confidence and support and successfully continue and develop our bilateral cooperation in all areas in the years to come.”

“I wish you the best of health, happiness, and success in your future responsible activities for the well-being of the friendly people of Georgia,” the president said.

