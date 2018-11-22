By Trend

There is already a military cooperation between Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey, and the signing of another cooperation document at the Baku meeting consolidates the existing reality where the countries recognize the importance of each other in ensuring peace and stability in an interdependent region, Archil Sikharulidze, a well-known expert, told Trend on Nov. 21.

Sikharulidze was commenting on the new document on military cooperation signed by the three countries.

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Chief of the General Staff of Turkey, Army General Yasar Guler and Chief of the General Staff of the Georgian Armed Forces, Major General Vladimer Chachibaia signed a protocol following their trilateral meeting in Baku on Nov. 21.

Developing cooperation in a trilateral format, regional stability, including the security of economic projects implemented in the region, and a number of other issues were discussed at the meeting.

"The trilateral format of cooperation envisages enhancement of stability and preservation of security in the region,” Chachibaia said. “Our countries actively fight against radical groups, exchange intelligence information and other data. Of course, the regional countries must work together to eliminate possible risks and threats in the region."

The expert stressed the importance of the active participation of the sides in joint exercises to exchange experience.

"Our countries have also prospects for close cooperation in trade, economic, educational and other areas,” Sikharulidze said. “Turkey is a NATO member. Georgia wants to join the alliance, and much has been already done in this direction."

