In the first 10 months of 2018, 1.074 tons of narcotics were seized from illegal circulation in Azerbaijan, the State Customs Committee told Trend on Nov. 21.

In January-October, as a result of comprehensive measures taken by the customs authorities, 931.11 kilograms of heroin and 113.53 kilograms of opium were seized from trafficking.

In addition, during the period, along with narcotics, other items were also seized from trafficking, such as medicines worth 185,120 manats, 9.2 kilograms of caviar, 1,845 mobile phones, spare parts for cars worth 111,000 manats, 1.09 million pieces of pyrotechnic products, 93 cold weapons, 26 air guns, etc.

Also, in January-October, 1.03 million cigarettes and 840 liters of alcoholic beverages, for which excise tax was not paid, were seized.

The State Customs Committee also seized 1.09 million dollars, 310,000 euros, as well as 1,982 carats of precious stones worth 931,350 manats and jewelry worth 210,000 manats.

