By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be mostly dry in Baku and Absheron peninsula on August 29.

Gentle south-east wind will blow.

The temperature on the peninsula will be +21-24˚C at night, +28-33˚C in afternoon in Absheron peninsula, +22-24˚C at night, + 30-32˚C in the afternoon in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 760mm; relative humidity will be 65-75% at night, 45-50% in the afternoon.

Sea water temperature will be 24-25 degrees on Absheron beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba), the sea water temperature will be 25-26 degrees in southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh).

Rainless weather is expected in country's regions. It will be foggy in some places in the morning.

East wind will blow. The temperature will be +19-24˚C at night, +33-37˚C in daytime, +12-17˚C in mountains at night, +20-25˚C.

