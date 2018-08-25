Trend:

Prime Minister of Georgia Mamuka Bakhtadze will visit Azerbaijan on August 30, the State Chancellery of the Georgian Government said on Aug. 25.

Mamuka Bakhtadze will hold a number of meetings with Azerbaijani officials in Baku.

Further strengthening of the strategic partnership between the two countries, the processes taking place in the world and the region and the prospects for the development of large-scale energy and infrastructure projects will be discussed during the meetings.