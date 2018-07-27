By Rashid Shirinov

Strict measures will be taken in Azerbaijan against those who pollute the Caspian Sea, Faig Mutallimov, representative of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, said at a press conference on July 27.

He said that offenses were revealed during the raids carried out in the coastal strip in Khachmaz region.

“Waste is accumulating and not exported in the territories adjacent to the recreation centers Bulag, Panorama, Raduga, Venesiya and others. And some of them even throw garbage into the sea. These recreation centers were fined 12,500 manats ($7,331),” Mutallimov said, noting that the raids will continue.

He added that the role of the public is also important in protecting the Caspian Sea from waste.

“Therefore, those who face such offenses should contact the ministry. However, in some cases, a number of persons do not recognize fines,” Mutallimov said.

The press secretary of the ministry Irada Ibrahimova, in turn, said that the term that the ministry provided to the owners of catering facilities, wedding houses and restaurants to eliminate smoke emissions into the atmosphere and install modern cleaning units.

She added that strict measures will be taken and sanctions will be applied in the coming days against Khamsa, Oskar, Oazis, Millenium, Sonalar Sonasi, Khan Gizi, Dan Ulduzu and other restaurants that ignore the warning and continue to pollute the atmosphere.

---

