The weather will be changeable cloudy and gloomy on July 21.

North-west wind will intensify occasionally.

The temperature on the peninsula will be +24-26˚C at night, +28-33˚C in afternoon in Absheron peninsula, +24-26˚C at night, + 30-32˚C in the afternoon in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 755mm; relative humidity will be 65-75% at night, 40-45% in the afternoon.

On July 21, the sea water temperature will be 26-27 degrees on Absheron beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba), the sea water temperature will be 27-28 degrees in southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh).

The ecologists urge people going to the beaches to be careful due to the intense north-western wind.

The weather will be mainly dry in country's regions. However lightning and short-term rain is expected in some mountainous regions. West wind will blow. The temperature will be +20-25˚C at night, +30-35˚C in daytime, +12-17˚C in mountains at night, +20-25˚C.

