By Trend

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on measures to build the Nij-Mikhligovag-Yemishanli-Uludash-Tikanli-Abrikh highway in the Gabala district.

In accordance with the order, for the construction of the highway that connects eight settlements with a population of 11,000 people, Azerbaijan Highway State Agency will receive 6.8 million manats from the funds envisaged for the construction and reconstruction of highways in the state budget expenditures for 2018.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz