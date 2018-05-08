By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloud and mainly rainless is expected in Baku on May 9. Fog will be observed in some places at night, drizzle is also predicted. The south wind will blow and in the second half of the day it will be replaced by moderate north-west wind.

Temperature on the peninsula will be 14-18˚C at night, 25-30˚C in daytime in Absheron peninsula, in Baku 15-17˚C at night and 27-29˚C in daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 750 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will make 70-80% at night, 45-50 % in daytime.

Sunny weather will be observed on Absheron beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba) in the first half of the day and changeable cloudy in the second half of the day. The south wind will blow and in the second half of the day will be replaced by moderate north-west wind. The sea water temperature will be 14-16 degrees.

Sunny weather is expected in southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh) in the first half of the day and it is expected to be changeable cloudy in the second half of the day. Weak south wind will blow, and in the second half of the day it will be replaced by mild northern and north-east wind. The sea water temperature will be 18-19 degrees.

Thunderstorm, intermittent rain predicted in country's regions and it will be intensive in some western regions. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +14-19˚C at night, +27-32˚C in daytime, +10-15˚C in mountains at night, +15-20˚C.

Meteorological factors are expected to be weak and moderate in the Absheron peninsula on May 9. The stagnation in the air is inconvenient for gas scattering and this can create anxiety for some people.

