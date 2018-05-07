By Trend

Globalization and regionalization of world processes, including information processes, are two sides of the same coin. Globalization has already shown the growing interdependence of countries, and the growing regionalization as a response to globalization, has already shown the interaction and rapprochement of states, economies and societies.

Major information institutions are also involved in this process.

In line with this, an agreement on the exchange of information between the Azerbaijani international Trend News Agency and the agency under the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Belarus – “Editorial office of "Soviet Belarus" newspaper” was recently signed.

The agreement was signed by Trend's Director General Ilgar Huseynov and Chief Editor of "Soviet Belarus" Dmitry Zhuk.

The parties agreed to support regular exchange of prompt and reliable information materials on current developments in the domestic and international life of their countries. The purpose of this cooperation will be to expand and enrich the information and analytical capabilities to cover the events taking place in Belarus and Azerbaijan.

Closer cooperation in the field of media logically results from the progressive development of relations between the two countries which are so close to each other.

Based on the fraternal nature of the countries' relations, as well as the political will of the presidents Ilham Aliyev and Alexander Lukashenko, the two states are building a new type of international relations based on cooperation and mutual benefit.

---

