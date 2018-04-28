Trend:

Prime Minister of Thailand General Prayuth Chan-ocha has congratulated President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in connection with his victory in the April 11 presidential election.

"You Excellency, I am honored to convey congratulations and best wishes on your re-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on behalf of the government and people of the Kingdom of Thailand," he said.

Chan-ocha voiced confidence that under President Aliyev's resolute and wise leadership Azerbaijan and its people will continue to follow the path of development.

"Our government is committed to working closely together with you to further develop and strengthen the long-standing friendly relations between the Kingdom of Thailand and Azerbaijan for the sake of the common interests of our countries and peoples. I wish you success in the forthcoming activity. Please accept my highest esteem," reads the congratulatory message.