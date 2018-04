Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited the tomb of the founder of the Republic of Turkey Mustafa Kemal Ataturk – Anitkabir.

The head of state paid tribute to Mustafa Kemal Ataturk and put a wreath at his tomb.

Then photos were taken.

Ilham Aliyev signed a guest book.

