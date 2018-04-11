By Trend

Very good infrastructure was created at polling stations at the presidential election in Azerbaijan, Romans Naudiņs, chairman of the parliamentary committee on economic affairs of the Latvian parliament, told Trend April 11.

"The poling stations have modern equipment,” he said. “I was impressed by the number of webcams on each of the polling stations, which creates great opportunities for monitoring the election both in Brussels and Washington, that is, in any part of the world."

Naudiņs assessed the situation at the election in Azerbaijan as positive.

"It is also very important that people, who can not come to the polling stations, namely, elderly and disabled people, are able to vote at home,” he said. "We visited a number of polling stations in the Nizami district, no violations were observed."

Azerbaijan is holding presidential election today, on April 11. Eight candidates are registered for participating in the elections.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies are operating in the country.

Web cameras have been installed in 1,000 polling stations in 119 electoral districts. During the day, the voting process can be observed online from the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The election is observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.

