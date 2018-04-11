By Trend

The presidential election process in Azerbaijan is stable, and runs transparently, head of the observation mission of the European Parliament David Campbell told Trend on April 11.

"Our task is to observe and evaluate organization of the process of the presidential election in Azerbaijan, and I can say that the election is organized well and at a high level. We are pleased to see a fair election process and provision of equal rights to all voting citizens of the country, " he said.

Campbell stressed that the measures taken to ensure holding of stable and transparent presidential election in Azerbaijan demonstrate their effectiveness and participation in the election will be a positive experience for the group of observers from the European Parliament.

"During the observation, we have not faced any violations. The election process is stable," Campbell said.

Azerbaijan is holding presidential election today, on April 11. Eight candidates are registered for participating in the elections.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies are operating in the country.

Web cameras have been installed in 1,000 polling stations in 119 electoral districts. During the day, the voting process can be observed online from the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The election is observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.

