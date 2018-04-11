By Trend

As of 10:00, 18.71 percent of voters, 994,196 persons cast their ballots in Azerbaijan's presidential election, the Election Information Center of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) said in a message.

A total of 5,309,434 people in Azerbaijan have the right to vote, 50.78 percent of which are women and 49.22 percent are men.

Eight candidates were registered at the presidential election. Six candidates of them were nominated from political parties, one was a self-nominee and one candidate was nominated from the Initiative Group.

The Election Information Center of the CEC Secretariat will provide further information on the voting process and participation of voters in the election at 12:00, 15:00, 17:00 and 19:00.

---

