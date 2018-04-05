By Trend

Relations between Azerbaijan and India have historic and traditional character, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov at a press conference with his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj, according to a message from the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

“At first we communicated in the tete-a-tete, then in an expanded format and discussed issues of cooperation in political, economic, energy, transport, culture, trade, science, tourism, pharmacy spheres between our countries. We have agreed to hold the Bilateral Joint Commission meeting in May this year,” said the Azerbaijani minister.

“Today, “Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of India on exemption from visa requirement for holders of diplomatic, official and service passports” and "Memorandum of Understanding between ADA University, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Foreign Service Institute, Ministry of External Affairs, Republic of India on cooperation in diplomatic field" were signed,” Mammadyarov noted.

“As you may know, cooperation between our countries in the field of energy is developing successfully, Indian companies have participated in development of Azeri, Chirag and Gunashli fields. North-South and South-West transport routes have the potential to link the Atlantic Ocean with the Indian Ocean. Madame Minister expressed India’s interest in deepening cooperation in this direction,” said the Azerbaijani official.

“We also discussed issues of cooperation in the field of information technology and the preparation of specialists. We have also mentioned Indian companies investing in the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan. In general, the Intergovernmental Joint Commission plays an important role for the development of our economic and trade relations. As I mentioned earlier, we are planning to hold the meeting of the Comission in May, 2018,” the foreign minister noted.

“I informed my colleague about the negotiation process on the settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. I should note that India has supported Azerbaijan’s fair position on the settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict in the documents adopted in the framework of the Non-Aligned Movement, as well as other organizations,” added Mammadyarov.

