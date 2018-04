By Trend

The list of polling stations, where it is planned to install web cameras for presidential election to be held in Azerbaijan on April 11, has been publicized.

“Election-2018” Independent Media Center said in a message that the installation is not planned in six electoral districts (including Jabrail-Qubadli #120, Lachin #121, Khankandi #122, Kalbajar #123, Shusha-Aghdam-Khojali-Khojavand #124, Zangilan-Qubadli #125) that cover the districts occupied by Armenia.

The list of 1,000 polling stations on 119 constituencies, where web cameras will be installed:

Number and name of the constituency Number of polling stations where webcam will be installed 1 – Sharur-Sadarak 1, 22, 25, 27, 31 2 - Sharur 1, 4, 5, 8, 50 3 - Babak-Kangarli-Nakhchivan 12, 17, 41, 42, 45 4 - Nakhchivan city 10, 12, 15, 17, 28 5 – Shahbuz-Babak 1, 2, 26, 31, 34 6 - Julfa-Babak 16, 17, 21, 22, 26 7 - Ordubad-Julfa 1, 2, 3, 4, 6 8 - Binagadi I 3, 4, 7, 9, 19, 20, 26, 30, 32, 35 9 - Binagadi II 2, 5, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, 15, 19, 24 10 - Binagadi III 3, 6, 8, 10, 21, 25, 27, 30, 32, 33 11 - Garadagh 2, 4, 14, 16, 18, 20, 24, 25, 26, 27 12 - Garadagh-Binagadi-Yasamal 2, 4, 5, 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 14, 24, 27, 32 13 – Khazar-Pirallahi 1, 6, 10, 11, 12, 16, 23, 32, 34, 35 14 - Khazar 1, 3, 7, 13, 16, 20, 22, 26, 27, 35 15 - Yasamal I 1, 2, 4, 9, 11, 16, 17, 18, 22, 25 16 - Yasamal II 5, 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 16, 17, 25, 26 17 - Yasamal III 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 12, 13, 26, 27 18 - Narimanov-Nizami 3, 4, 7, 9, 12, 16, 17, 19, 22, 27 19 - Narimanov I 6, 7, 9, 12, 13, 16, 20, 24, 26, 28 20 - Narimanov II 1, 4, 5, 7, 8, 16, 19, 21, 25, 26 21 - Nasimi I 1, 5, 8, 10, 11, 15, 16, 20, 21, 24 22 - Nasimi II 2, 5, 13, 14, 19, 23, 25, 26, 27, 28 23 - Nasimi-Sabail 2, 9, 11, 12, 13, 15, 17, 20, 22, 28 24 - Nizami I 3, 7, 9, 11, 14, 20, 22, 23, 24, 25 25 - Nizami II 2, 6, 10, 12, 14, 18, 20, 26, 27, 30 26 – Sabunchu I 5, 9, 15, 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 28, 30 27 - Sabunchu II 2, 4, 5, 7, 9, 20, 21, 24, 29, 30 28 - Sabunchu III 1, 5, 9, 10, 12, 17, 18, 20, 21, 22 29 - Sabail 1, 2, 4, 5, 10, 11, 13, 15, 17, 19, 22, 23 30 - Surakhani I 5, 6, 8, 9, 13, 14, 15, 18, 23, 25 31 - Surakhani II 2, 4, 6, 7, 9, 12, 14, 18, 22, 27 32 - Surakhani III 1, 4, 10, 11, 12, 14, 19, 21, 22, 29 33 - Khatai I 3, 5, 9, 12, 14, 20, 23, 24, 29, 30 34 - Khatai II 2, 7, 9, 13, 15, 18, 22, 24, 28, 33 35 - Khatai III 1, 6, 10, 12, 14, 15, 17, 20, 21, 23 36 - Khatai IV 2, 4, 5, 7, 9, 12, 15, 17, 21, 22 37 - Nizami I (Ganja) 2, 5, 9, 13, 15, 16, 19, 21, 22, 24 38 - Nizami II (Ganja) 4, 6, 7, 10, 12, 13, 16, 17, 18, 21 39 - Kəpəz I (Gəncə) 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 15, 16, 20, 23 40 - Kapaz II (Ganja) 3, 5, 8, 12, 15, 16, 18, 20, 22, 25, 28 41 - Sumqayit I 1, 2, 5, 6, 9, 11, 12, 18, 22, 23 42 - Sumqayit II 5, 8, 12, 15, 20, 22, 26, 30, 32, 37 43 - Sumqayit III 3, 5, 11, 13, 18, 20, 24, 27, 33 44 - Sumqayit-Khizi 2, 6, 13, 16, 17, 20, 21, 23, 31 45 - Absheron 2, 4, 5, 8, 10, 11, 12, 14, 18, 22, 25, 30 46 - Shirvan 1, 10, 12, 14, 15, 16, 17, 21, 24, 25, 27, 28 47 - Mingachevir 4, 5, 9, 12, 15, 17, 19, 22, 23, 24, 25, 28 48 - Yevlakh 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17, 18, 19 49 - Yevlakh-Mingachevir 4, 7, 15, 18, 21, 34, 35 50 - Absheron-Gobustan 1, 4, 8, 10, 22, 44, 46 51 - Gusar 1, 7, 8, 14, 34, 36, 38, 43, 47, 50 52 - Guba 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 16, 24, 54 53 - Guba-Gusar 1, 3, 6, 8, 14, 21, 22, 31, 34, 38 54 - Shabran-Siyazan 1, 2, 3, 4, 7, 46, 47, 49, 50, 53 55 - Khachmaz city 1, 2, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12, 24, 25, 37 56 - Khachmaz village 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 13, 24,30 57 - Kurdamir 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 14, 22 58 - Hacigabul-Kurdamir 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 11 59 - Salyan 3, 4, 5, 7, 16, 19, 22, 26 60 - Salyan-Neftchala 1, 3, 11, 12, 30 61 - Neftchala 3, 7, 8, 14, 37 62 - Saatli 3, 4, 6, 23, 25 63 - Sabirabad I 4, 11, 12, 20, 28 64 - Sabirabad II 3, 28, 37, 39, 40 65 - Saatli-Sabirabad-Kurdamir 8, 18, 19, 52 66 - Bilasuvar 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 9, 10, 15, 42 67 - Jalilabad city 1, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 11, 13, 15, 18, 19, 26 68 - Jalilabad village 2, 3, 6, 9, 13 69 - Jalilabad-Masalli-Bilasuvar 1, 6, 8, 20, 30, 32 70 - Masalli city 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, 22, 26 71 - Masalli village 11, 19, 26, 31, 33 72 - Yardimli-Masalli 1, 2, 39, 45, 66 73 – Lankaran city 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 13, 14, 22, 23, 25 74 - Lankaran village 2, 23, 26, 29, 31 75 - Lankaran-Masalli 1, 12, 25, 36, 38 76 - Lənkəran-Astara 1, 6, 25, 39, 42, 44 77 - Astara 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 8, 20, 22, 26 78 - Lerik 1, 2, 3, 20, 74 79 - Imishli 2, 3, 8, 10, 11 80 - Imishli-Beylagan 1, 2, 10, 13, 40, 42 81 - Beylagan 3, 6, 15, 17, 34 82 - Agjabadi 2, 3, 7, 8, 11, 13, 22 83 - Agjabadi-Fuzuli 1, 2, 21, 23 84 - Fuzuli 3, 4, 6, 7, 9, 17 ,23 85 - Shamakhı 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 12, 13, 46, 47 86 - Ismayilli 1, 2, 3, 4, 35, 37 87 - Aghsu-Ismayilli 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 27, 28 88 - Goychay 5, 8, 11, 24, 32 89 - Goychay-Aghdash 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, 11, 12, 19, 24, 27, 28, 33 90 - Aghdash 2, 4, 5, 9, 10, 11, 13, 17, 20, 21 91 - Ujar 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 12, 14, 27, 34 92 - Zardab-Ujar 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 15, 17, 23 93 - Barda city 1, 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, 10, 13, 14, 31, 33 94 - Barda village 6, 11, 22, 27, 45 95 - Tartar 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 31 96 - Goranboy-Naftalan 1, 2, 3, 16, 17, 40, 41 97 - Goranboy-Aghdam-Tartar 2, 3, 9, 10, 14, 18 98 - Shamkir city 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 11,12, 14, 23 99 - Shamkir village 6, 14, 16, 21, 36 100 - Shamkir-Dashkasan 16, 18, 21, 22, 30, 31, 32, 33 101 - Goygol-Dashkasan 1, 2, 3, 6, 7, 24, 27, 42, 46 102 – Samukh-Shamkir 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 31, 39 103 - Gadabay 3, 5, 9, 10, 12, 36 104 - Gadabay-Tovuz 1, 8, 9, 18, 19, 21 105 - Tovuz 2, 4, 11, 15, 17, 24, 25, 32, 35, 39 106 - Tovuz-Gazakh-Aghstafa 1, 2, 3, 8, 10, 11, 14, 17 107 - Gazakh 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 24, 31 108 - Aghstafa 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 21 109 - Balakan 1, 2, 4, 5, 12, 13, 31, 32 110 - Zagatala 5, 10, 27, 30, 41 111 - Zagatala-Balakan 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 30, 35 112 - Gakh 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 16, 23, 27 113 – Shaki city 1, 2, 4, 7, 8, 9, 10, 12, 13, 14, 15, 17, 18, 19, 21 114 – Shaki village I 1, 5, 7, 8, 35, 37, 42 115 - Shaki village II 3, 5, 15, 16, 29, 32, 35 116 - Gabala 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 17, 20, 22, 23 117 - Oguz-Gabala 19, 23, 29, 30, 31, 32, 51 118 – Aghdam city 1, 28 119 - Aghdam village 21, 35

---

