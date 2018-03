By Trend

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has arrived in Azerbaijan.

Zarif will take part in a four-sided meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Iran, Turkey and Georgia .

The first four-sided meeting of Azerbaijani, Turkish, Iranian and Georgian foreign ministers is scheduled for March 15 in Baku.

The sixth trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Georgian and Turkish foreign ministers was held in Baku on Sept. 6, 2017, and the fifth trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Iranian and Turkish foreign ministers was held on Dec.20, 2017.

---

