Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on measures to improve the provision of irrigation water to sown areas and meet the population's drinking water needs.

Under the order, 21 million manats will be allocated from the state budget to the OJSC Melioration and Water Economy of Azerbaijan to design and drill subartezian wells to improve the supply of irrigation water to 8,740 hectares of sown areas in 248 settlements, 38 cities and districts with a population of about 597,000 people, as well as to meet the needs of irrigated soil in irrigation water, as well as the population's drinking water needs.

The Cabinet of Ministers is instructed to resolve issues arising from the order and the Finance Ministry is tasked to provide financing indicated in the order.

