By Trend

Chairman of Russia’s State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, has extended condolences to Chairman of the Azerbaijan parliament Oktay Asadov over the fire at the Republican Drug Rehabilitation Center in Baku, says a message posted on the State Duma’s website March 2.

“On behalf of members of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly and on my own behalf, I express my deep condolences in connection with the death of people in the fire at the drug rehabilitation center in Baku,” said Volodin in his message.

He asked Oktay Asadov to convey the words of sympathy to the relatives and friends of fire victims and wished speedy recovery to the injured people.

The strong fire broke out at 06:10 (UTC+4) on March 2 in a one-story building of Azerbaijan’s Republican Drug Rehabilitation Center in Baku.

Twenty-five people died as a result of fire, says a joint statement of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General’s Office, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and Health Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The statement says that it was managed to save 30 people of 55 who were in the building of the center during the fire.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz