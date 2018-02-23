By Trend

Azerbaijan has announced the media outlets that will allocate free airtime and space for publication for pre-election campaigns in the April 11 presidential election.

Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC) said in a message Feb. 22 that free airtime and space for publication will be allocated to the registered candidates at Public Television, the "Azerbaijan", "Xalq Qazeti" and "Baku Worker" newspapers.

If the above mentioned media outlets as well as other TV and radio organizations make a decision about the possibility of allocating paid airtime and space for publication for pre-election campaigns, they must send relevant notifications to the CEC.

