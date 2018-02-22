By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy on February 23.

Weak mist is predicted in some places at night and in the morning. North-east wind will blow.

The temperature will be +3-5˚C at night, +7-11˚C in daytime in Absheron peninsula, +3-5˚C at night, +8-10˚C in daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 763 mm mercury column, relative humidity will make 80-90% at night, 60-70% in daytime.

Rainless weather is expected in country's regions. It will be foggy in some places. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +2-7˚C at night, +8-13˚C in daytime, 0-5 degrees of frost in mountains at night, +3-8˚C in the afternoon.

