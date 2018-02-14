By Trend

The Central Election Commission (CEC) has today approved candidacy of four more persons, who were nominated for the upcoming presidential election.

At today's meeting, the CEC has considered candidacy of Anar Umudov, Fuad Aliyev, who was nominated by the Liberal Democratic Party, Tural Abbasli and Zahid Oruj, and approved.

Next presidential election in Azerbaijan is to be held on April 11, 2018, according to an order signed Feb. 5 by the country's President Ilham Aliyev.

According to the Calendar Plan of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC), pre-election campaigning starts 23 days prior to the voting day and is stopped 24 hours before the start of voting. Thus, the campaigning will start on March 19 and end at 08:00 (local time) on April 10.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz