By Trend

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a German delegation led by Wolfgang Büchele, Chairman of German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations.

The main focus of discussions were development of underground system and modernization of the railway infrastructure, investment opportunities in the construction industry, as well as cooperation in the agricultural projects and finance sector in Azerbaijan.

There was highlighted that the German economy can contribute to the diversification of Azerbaijan’s economy by offering its expertise in consulting services and machinery and equipment industry.

Participants of the delegation included the Directors/CEOs and senior representatives of prominent German companies such as Uniper Global Commodities SE, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Bank AG, Airbus Group International and Rödl & Partner, as well as the German Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mr. Michael Kindsgrab, Executive Director of the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan), Mr. Tobias Baumann and the Chairman of the Board of AHK Azerbaijan, Mr. Falko Heidrich.

Within the framework of the visit further talks were held with Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev, Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade.

During the meetings, the sides exchanged views on economic relations between Azerbaijan and Germany, and expressed their confidence in the expansion of bilateral relations in 2018.

In addition, the delegation paid a visit to the Silk Way Airlines at the International Baku Airport and International Sea Trade Port, which ensured an active exchange of views between the parties.

On the occasion of the completion of the delegation visit, a reception will be organized by the German ambassador Mr. Kindsgrab at the residence of the ambassador.

