Armenia has become a political, economic, energy and transportation dead-end, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.

He made the remarks addressing the 6th congress of the New Azerbaijan Party on February 8.

The head of state stressed that now everyone sees that Armenia has become a hostage and a victim of its aggressive policy.

"We could isolate them from all international projects, all energy and transport lines bypass them, and we did it. Despite the fact that it was not an easy issue. Unfortunately, the pro-Armenian forces in the world, the Armenian lobby and some politicians, who sold for Armenian money, are always trying to include Armenia in the projects that we have initiated. We have always objected to this very seriously, and the projects implemented on our initiative completely left Armenia aside. The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi- Erzurum, the Southern Gas Corridor projects and Baku-Tbilisi-Kars bypassed them," the head of state said.

President Aliyev said that the North-South transport corridor will also pass bypass them thanks to Azerbaijan's policy.

"We do not hide this. Although some people are trying to accuse us of keeping them in isolation. Yes, we are keeping and will keep them in isolation until our lands are liberated from the occupation. This policy gives its results," the President stressed.

President Aliyev emphasized that no one now invests in Armenia.

"First of all, because the criminal, corrupt and bloodthirsty regime that seized the power in Armenia does not allow investing, all previously invested and donated money has been stolen by the regime. On the other hand, the market restrictions and decreasing market does not allow a serious investor to come there and export opportunities are also very limited. Because, there should be ways for export, even though there are ways, it does not create a full investment opportunity. Of course, we have done so much and this policy will be continued. According to their latest statistics, last year, more than 40,000 people have permanently left the country, and this tendency goes on yearly. As a result of our efforts, Armenia has become political, economic, energy and transportation dead-end, and of course, its future growth is dark," President Aliyev said.

