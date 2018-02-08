By Trend

The New Azerbaijan Party has gained victory in all elections it participated in, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.

He made the remarks addressing the 6th congress of the New Azerbaijan Party.

President Aliyev reminded that in November 2016, the party marked its 25th anniversary.

“Over these 25 years, the party has gone a successful and glorious path. The ruling New Azerbaijan Party won all the elections in which it participated, and these 25 years are a chronicle of victories. The founding conference of the party, held in Nakhchivan under the chairmanship of great leader Heydar Aliyev in 1992, was a historic event. At that time the creation of the party was a turning point. It is unknown in which direction the country would have developed, if the party wasn’t created at the time,” said the Azerbaijani president.

