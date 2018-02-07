By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and mainly rainless will be observed in Baku on February 8.

Mild north wind will blow. The temperature will be +3-5˚C at night, +7-10˚C in daytime in Absheron peninsula, +3-5˚C at night, +8-10˚C in daytime in Baku.

Atmospheric pressure will be above normal - 772 mm mercury column; relative humidity will be 70-80%.

The weather will be mainly rainless in country's regions. However, rain is predicted in some areas at night and in the morning. East wind will blow. The temperature will be 0-5˚C at night, +8-13˚C in daytime, 0-5˚C in mountains at night, +4-9˚C in the afternoon.

