By Trend

The Central Election Commission (CEC) held a meeting dedicated to the order of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on holding the extraordinary presidential election on April 11, 2018.

The Calendar Plan of main actions and measures for the preparation and conduct of extraordinary presidential election was approved at the meeting.

Later, an Expert Group was created under the CEC to investigate complaints on actions (inaction) and decisions that violate the electoral rights of citizens.

Meanwhile, a working group was created under the CEC and the group’s management was appointed.

President Aliyev signed an order on Feb. 5 announcing extraordinary presidential election. Under the order, the election will be held on April 11, 2018.

