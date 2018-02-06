By Trend

Azerbaijan's President has the right to announce extraordinary presidential election in accordance with the Constitution, said Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov at a CEC meeting on February 6.

Panahov said that the president announced the extraordinary presidential election using this right.

Later, the Calendar Plan of main actions and measures for the preparation and conduct of extraordinary presidential election was approved at the meeting.

Furthermore, an Expert Group was created under the CEC to investigate complaints on actions (inaction) and decisions that violate the electoral rights of citizens.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order Feb. 5 announcing early presidential election for April 11

