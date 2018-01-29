By Trend

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to President of the United Arab Emirates Khalifa bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan over the death of his mother, Sheikha Hessa bint Mohammed Al Nahyan.

“Your Excellency, I was very sad to learn about the death of your mother Sheikha Hessa bint Mohammed Al Nahyan. I express my deepest condolences to you, all the members of your family over this loss. May Allah rest her soul in peace!” said President Aliyev in his letter.

---

