By Trend

Last year, Azerbaijan’s General Directorate for Combating Corruption under the General Prosecutor’s Office completed investigations into 214 criminal cases against 305 officials connected with bribery, abuse of office, authority, and other facts, sending them to the relevant courts for consideration.

This information was mentioned on Jan. 27 at an expanded meeting of the board with the participation of the senior staff of the Central Office of the General Prosecutor’s Office, the Republican Military Prosecutor’s Office, the Military Prosecutor’s Office of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Baku City Prosecutor’s Office, district and city prosecutors, devoted to discussions of the work carried out in 2017 and the forthcoming tasks.

At the stage of preliminary investigation of the damage established regarding these cases, payment of 27.575 million manats was ensured, and the property estimated at 15.381 million manats was seized for the payment of the remaining part of the damage.

(1.7001 manats = 1 USD on Jan. 27)