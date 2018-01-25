By Trend

An international conference on Jerusalem will be held in Turkey’s Istanbul on Jan. 29-30, says a message from the Caucasian Muslims Office.

Chairman of Caucasian Muslims Office Allahshukur Pashazade will visit Turkey on Jan. 26 to attend the conference.

He will address the opening ceremony of the conference.

The conference, which will be held under the patronage of the Turkish government, is expected to be attended by well-known scientific and religious figures from Turkey, Iran, Azerbaijan, Iraq, Palestine, India, Malaysia, UK, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Nigeria, Tatarstan (Russian Federation), Morocco, Indonesia, Uganda, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Mauritania, Somalia, Djibouti and Tanzania.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz