The plane, flying from Baku to Kazan, has made an emergency landing in the Nizhny Novgorod city of Russia, the Interfax news agency reported.

Reportedly, the reason of the plane’s unplanned landing was the heavy fog in Kazan.

The planes flying to Moscow also had to land in Nizhny Novgorod for the same reason.

Five planes have landed so far at the Nizhny Novgorod airport, which were flying on the routes: Ulan-Ude – Moscow, Moscow-Kazan, Nadym-Moscow, Bryansk-Moscow, Baku-Kazan, the press service of Nizhny Novgorod airport told Interfax.

