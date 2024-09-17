Startup World Cup event to be held in partnership with Azercell

17 September 2024 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

For the first time, Azerbaijan will host the regional stage of the Startup World Cup - one of the world’s most prestigious startup events, Azernews reports. The competition, sponsored by the country’s leading mobile operator Azercell, will take place on September 19, 2024, at ADA University.

This collaboration is yet another demonstration of Azercell's commitment to fostering the growth of the startup ecosystem as well as promoting the culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan. Organized by Technovate Investments and Pegasus Tech Ventures, the event will bring together the most promising startups from the region.

At the same time, the competition serves as an ideal platform for local startups to showcase their entrepreneurial ideas on the global stage. Thus, a panel of eight jury members from a range of industries will evaluate the entries, with the winning startup set to represent Azerbaijan in the final stage.

To date, around 100 startups have successfully registered to participate.

It should be noted that the Startup World Cup is a global event series that connects top startups, venture investors, entrepreneurs, and leading technology experts from around the world. The competition takes place in more than 60 countries worldwide.

