Thursday March 13 2025

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issues statement on peace agreement

13 March 2025 18:40 (UTC+04:00)
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has issued a statement regarding the completion of negotiations on the draft Agreement on Peace and Interstate Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Azernews reports.

  • "We are pleased to note the conclusion of negotiations on the text of the draft agreement."
  • "At the same time, we reiterate Azerbaijan's long-standing and principled position that the main condition for signing the negotiated text is the amendment of the Armenian constitution in order to eliminate claims against Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity."
  • "We emphasize the need to officially dissolve the outdated and dysfunctional OSCE Minsk Group and related structures."
  • "We are ready to continue bilateral dialogue on these and other issues related to the normalization process between the two countries."

The statement underlines Baku’s commitment to the peace process while stressing the necessity of constitutional amendments in Armenia and the formal dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group.

