Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issues statement on peace agreement
13 March 2025 18:40 (UTC+04:00)
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has issued a statement
regarding the completion of negotiations on the draft Agreement on
Peace and Interstate Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia,
Azernews reports.
"We are pleased to note the conclusion of negotiations on the
text of the draft agreement."
"At the same time, we reiterate Azerbaijan's long-standing and
principled position that the main condition for signing the
negotiated text is the amendment of the Armenian constitution in
order to eliminate claims against Azerbaijan's sovereignty and
territorial integrity."
"We emphasize the need to officially dissolve the outdated and
dysfunctional OSCE Minsk Group and related structures."
"We are ready to continue bilateral dialogue on these and other
issues related to the normalization process between the two
countries."
The statement underlines Baku’s commitment to the peace process
while stressing the necessity of constitutional amendments in
Armenia and the formal dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group.