Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issues statement on peace agreement

13 March 2025 18:40 (UTC+04:00)

The statement underlines Baku’s commitment to the peace process while stressing the necessity of constitutional amendments in Armenia and the formal dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has issued a statement regarding the completion of negotiations on the draft Agreement on Peace and Interstate Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Azernews reports.

