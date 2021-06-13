By Trend

President of the European Council Charles Michel praised the Azerbaijan's return of 15 Armenian detainees in exchange of mine maps of liberated Aghdam disctrict by Armenia, Trend reports citing Michael's Twitter.

"I applaud Azerbaijan’s and Armenia’s parallel humanitarian gestures - releases of detainees and maps of mined areas," he wrote.

Michel noted that is is a first step towards renewing confidence.

"The EU has supported this process and will continue to offer assistance to enhance progress," Michel added.

On June 12, Azerbaijan returned 15 detained Armenians back to Armenia with the participation of Georgian representatives on the Azerbaijani-Georgian border on June 12, 2021, in exchange for providing the Azerbaijani side with maps of 97,000 anti-tank and anti-personnel mines in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district, liberated from Armenian occupation.

