By Tren

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered to shoot a series about the victory in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh region and the Khojaly genocide, Fahrettin Altun, head of the PR department of the Turkish Presidential Administration, said.

Altun made the remark at a meeting with Azerbaijani Culture Minister Anar Karimov, who is on a visit to Turkey, Trend reports on March 2.

“Turkey, together with Azerbaijan, is implementing the projects for filming a series and films upon Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s instructions,” head of the PR department added.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

“Turkey, together with Azerbaijan, is implementing the projects for filming a series and films upon Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s instructions,” head of the PR department added.