By Trend

From now on, new settlements and residential complexes in Azerbaijan for internally displaced persons will be built in the liberated territories, Fuad Huseynov, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons of Azerbaijan, said, Trend reports.

He noted that the return of IDPs to their homes will be organized at a high level by the state.

The deputy chairman added that the issues related to the apartments in which the IDPs currently live will be resolved on the basis of the decisions of the country's top leadership.

