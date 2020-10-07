Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have discussed the ongoing tension around occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region during a phone conversation held on October 7.

The phone conversation was initiated by President Aliyev on Putin's birthday.

Aliyev congratulated Putin on his birthday and wished him success in his state activities for the development and prosperity of Russia.

Aliyev and Putin have also discussed the prospects of the Russian-Azerbaijani ties.