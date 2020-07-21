By Aisha Jabbarova

Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev has said that the links between some U.S. Congressmen and the Armenian lobby in that country must be investigated.

Hajiyev made the remarks during the presser on July 21.

Hajiyev said that certain congressmen are under the influence of the Armenian lobby.

He also denied as a rumor Armenian allegations that the U.S. has adopted an amendment against Azerbaijan.

Hajiyev stressed that there are people in the US socio-political circles who are well aware of the Armenian provocation and the socio-political situation in the region, including the strategic partnership between the United States and Azerbaijan.

Furhtermore, Hajiyev said during the presser that Armenian is engaged in the illegal supply of weapons on the black market by creating fake companies.

"I call on the countries cooperating with Armenia in this area to be careful," Hajiyev said.

