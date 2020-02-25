By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Yerevan’s views on Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict are absolutely destructive, and its goal is to maintain the status quo, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev told reporters on February 24.

Hajiyev was commenting on the recent debates between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held within the framework of the Munich Security Conference on February 15.

He emphasized that the Armenian PM told lies and made unfounded allegations during the debate.

"Azerbaijani citizens, the entire world community witnessed the unmasking of Armenia in particular, how Armenian PM got into a difficult situation within the live debates," Hajiyev stated.

"After returning to Armenia, following his shameful performance, Pashinyan is trying to justify himself with various absurd ideas. However, the Armenian public, politicians have voiced their opinion and said that they were ashamed of Pashinyan.”

Azerbaijan’s fair, decisive and unequivocal position on resolving the conflict was conveyed by President Aliyev to the world community from the rostrum of such an important event as the Munich Security Conference, Hajiyev said.

Note that the panel discussions on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with the participation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan was held as part of the Munich Security Conference on February 15.

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is the longest unresolved conflict in the post-Soviet space.

The two countries fought a lengthy war that ended with signing of a fragile ceasefire in 1994. Nagorno-Karabakh is Azerbaijan’s breakaway region that along with seven surrounding district was occupied by Armenian forces during the war in the early 1990s. One million Azerbaijanis were displaced as a result of the occupation.

Armenia has so far failed to comply by the four UN Security Council resolutions on immediate withdrawal from the occupied territory of Azerbaijan, thus keeping tension high in the region.

