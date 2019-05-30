By Trend

The units of the Armenian Armed Forces, grossly violating the cease-fire on the front line, once again carried out a provocation, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the report, at a time when the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs visit Azerbaijan, a sniper shot made by the enemy on the morning of May 30 in the direction of the Aghdam Region killed a soldier of the Azerbaijani Army, Omarov Agil Akif oglu.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

