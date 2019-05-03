By Trend

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has commented on the information spread in the Armenian press about the meetings held in Argentina by the "foreign minister" of the illegal separatist regime created in the occupied Azerbaijani territories, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

The information spread in the Armenian press about the visit of a “representative” of this regime to Argentina is designed to encourage an illegal regime and is self-deception.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry states that the representative of this regime, participating in the events dedicated to the fictional Armenian genocide, which were organized by the Armenian community of Argentina at the Law Faculty of the University of Buenos Aires, could not meet with any official representative of this country.

"Moreover, the organization of Argentina, called "Armenian institutions" expressed deep concern about the note published by the Foreign Ministry of Argentina and addressed to the state structures,” the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

“In particular, according to this note, Argentina considers non-interference in the internal affairs of other country and the principle of respect for the territorial integrity of the countries as fundamental basis of relations between sovereign countries, as well as peace and security, as indicated in the second paragraph of the UN Charter.”

“In this regard, Argentina stresses that it does not recognize “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic” or “Artsakh” as an independent and sovereign country,” the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said. “Therefore, it is not recommended to host and hold official meetings with the so-called foreign minister of Nagorno-Karabakh.”

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry also added that during those days Chairman of the Chamber of Deputies of the National Congress of Argentina Emilio Monzo was on an official visit to Azerbaijan for the first time.

“During all the meetings Monzo said that Argentina favors the abovementioned position and his country is interested in intensifying the cooperation with Azerbaijan in all spheres,” the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry added.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

