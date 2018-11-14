By Trend

The ceasefire monitoring at the contact line between the troops of Azerbaijan and Armenia, in the direction of Fuzuli district, held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on November 14, ended with no incident, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said in a message on Nov. 14.

The Personal Representative's field assistants Mihail Olaru, Simon Tiller and a representative of the High-Level Planning Group (HLPG) Lt Col Alexander Nepokrytykh carried out the monitoring from the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk and his field assistants Ghenadie Petrica, Ognjen Jovic and the representative of the HLPG Lt Col Harry O’Connor carried out the monitoring on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

