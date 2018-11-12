By Trend

Better future for Armenia is closely linked to ending the occupation of the Azerbaijani territories, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s acting spokeswoman Leyla Abdullayeva said Nov. 12.

She was commenting on the speech by acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

“Hopefully acting prime minister of Armenia realizes that his statement at the Paris Peace Forum deeply contradicts the foreign policy of Armenia, which violated the fundamental principles of international law, especially the principle of non-use of force and occupied the territories of Azerbaijan and deprived hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis historically living in Nagorno-Karabakh of their fundamental right - the right to live on their homeland,” she said.

“Does the exercise of right of self-determination mean conduct of ethnic cleansing with regard to other ethnic groups living in the same area? Does the supremacy of international law mean military occupation of territories and imposing a fait-accompli solution? The same fundamental principles that Pashinyan mentions in his statement, clearly answer the above questions, it’s enough simply to read the UN Charter and Helsinki Final Act,” she noted.

“For those who do not want to read or does not want to understand what is written we’ll quote: “States will respect the equal rights of peoples and their right to self-determination, acting at all times in conformity with the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations and with the relevant norms of international law, including those relating to territorial integrity of states”.”

Addressing the international forums and speaking of peace and better future is good, but the most important thing is not stating only, but acting in accordance with what have been said, Abdullayeva noted.

“Better future for our region and Armenia itself closely linked with ending the occupation of the Azerbaijani territories by Armed Forces of Armenia and return of all IDP’s to their homeland,” she said.

“Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov participated at the Paris Peace Forum and presented a book to the Peace Library,” she said. “The book entitled “Karabakh realities” had a following note by the minister that world should not forget that there is still injustice, when people forcefully ethnically cleansed from the places of their origin like it happens in Azerbaijan as a result of aggression of the armed forces of Armenia. There is no other choice for Armenia rather than withdraw their troops from Azerbaijan's lands, respect our boarders and restore peace and stability in the region.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

