By Sara Israfilbayova

Turkey supports the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said addressing the 6th summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-Speaking States in Kyrgyzstan.

The Turkish leader also said that the solution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be found within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, a fair solution of the issue should be found.

Erdogan noted that Turkey, as before, will support Azerbaijan in all spheres.

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is the longest unresolved conflict between the two states of the South Caucasus region in the post-Soviet space and Turkey has always supported the solution of this conflict.

Official Ankara has always proved a friendly attitude towards Baku, which was formed due to the traditional closeness of two nations and constant mutual support.

Azerbaijan and Armenia fought a lengthy war that ended with signing of a fragile ceasefire in 1994. Since the war, Armenian armed forces have occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan's territory, including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding regions. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and over 1 million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

While the OSCE Minsk Group acted as the only mediator in resolution of the conflict, the occupation of the territory of the sovereign state with its internationally recognized boundaries has been left out of due attention of the international community for years.

Until now, Armenia ignores four UN Security Council resolutions on immediate withdrawal from the occupied territory of Azerbaijan, thus keeping tension high in the region.

