Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers have agreed to meet on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York in September, spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmet Hajiyev told Trend July 31.

"A principled agreement on the meeting of ministers on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly was reached,” he said. “Moreover, holding another meeting before the above-mentioned one is being considered.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

