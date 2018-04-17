By Trend

Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Zakir Garalov has appealed to Russian Prosecutor General Yuri Chaika because an article with a photo of the flag of the illegal regime created in the occupied Azerbaijani territories and other slogans was published in Russia’s Izvestia newspaper, spread by IZ.RU news portal on April 16, the Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office said in a message April 17.

According to the message, unlawful actions against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan are sharply condemned in the appeal.

---

