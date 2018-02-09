By Trend

A protest related to Khojaly genocide is to be held in Sakarya Province of Turkey, press office of the province administration announced Trend.

The protest will be held in Erenler municipality of the province after the opening of a monument dedicated to the Khojaly genocide, according to the announcement

“Khojaly tragedy will never be forgotten, because forgotten tragedies recur,” the press office added.

On Feb. 25-26, 1992, the Armenian armed forces, together with the 366th infantry regiment of Soviet troops, stationed in Khankendi, committed an act of genocide against the population of the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly.

As many as 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women and 70 old people were killed in the massacre. Eight families were totally exterminated, 130 children lost one parent and 25 children lost both. Some 1,275 innocent residents were taken hostage, while the fate of 150 people still remains unknown.

---

